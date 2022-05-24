Consumers buying some categories of energy-efficient large appliances will have their sales taxes waived this weekend as Texas marks its annual Energy Star® Sales Tax Holiday.
With the sales tax rate in city of Houston running 8.25 percent, a customer would save $495 off the price of a qualifying $6,000 air conditioner during the event.
The waiver is in effect Saturday through midnight Monday, Memorial Day. It applies to buying, renting or leasing Energy Star®-labeled items with no limit on the number purchased and no exemption certificate required.
Purchases can be made in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or other means, as long as they are paid for during the designated period.
Qualifying Energy Star® items are:
•Air conditioners priced $6,000 or less
•Refrigerators priced $2,000 or less
•Ceiling fans
•Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
•Clothes washers
•Dishwashers
•Dehumidifiers
Examples of items that do not qualify and are taxable, even if they are Energy Star®-labeled include water heaters, clothes dryers, freezes, stoves, attic fans, heat pumps, wine refrigerators, kegerators, beverage chillers.
Additional information is available at https://comptroller.texas.gov/web-forms/tax-help/ or by calling 800-252-5555.
