When Sugar Land City Council gave the go-ahead earlier this year to a plan to redevelop the long-dormant Imperial Char House, ideas for what the building would ultimately look like when completed were somewhat amorphous. But after a workshop discussion last week, the view is coming a bit more into focus.
Council members heard from representatives of PUMA Development, the Houston-based developer behind the project, and the design firm that is doing the actual design for the reimaging of the circa-1923 building, one of the most iconic structures in Sugar Land. It was owned and operated by the Imperial Sugar Company, which gave the city its name, but has sat vacant and unused for about two decades.
In January, the council approved a $5 million package to assist PUMA in the long-sought redevelopment of the char house, which had first been announced in December. In February, the council voted with a super majority to approve an amendment to the city's Land Use Plan that will allow for the construction of up to 660 multi-family units in the Imperial Market District, one of the linchpins of a Houston developer's proposal to redevelop the area.
That vote had been a contentious one, as it overrode a previous recommendation by the city's planning and zoning commission in the way of strong and vocal opposition by some residents, largely over concerns over the addition and number of apartments, traffic issues and the like.
And while the public meetings leading up to that approval had often been rambunctious, last week's meeting was rather sedate, as the council members and a nearly full chamber listened to the representatives discuss the plans for the building.
Laura Carrera, a partner with the Houston-based Urbano Architects firm, first gave an overview of the Imperial Historic District Master Plan before getting into the main event, showing how the char house might look once the renovation is completed.
Carrera said the intent is to bring the building, which had been added to and modified numerous times over its decades of use, somewhat back to its original look. A particular focus will be on highlighting the northern side of the building (away from Highway 90), which is closer in look to the original structure. That area will serve as an "Imperial Plaza."
The designers plan to make use of the different floor heights in the interior of the building for different purposes, including making use of the expansive vantage points of the "penthouse" upper floors for a restaurant and bar space.
Carrera said her firm is developing plans for both an addition to the building and without one. For an addition that would be "least intrusive" to the building, it would likely be at a part of the building which is already bricked over, Carrera said. There could be a "subtle glass transition piece" between the original structure and the addition, she said.
The modern lobby would be designed with elements that paid homage to the people who originally worked in the char house and the mostly Black people who worked to harvest the cotton used in the plant, Carrera said. The lobby would make use of the existing brick and concrete elements to highlight the building's industrial character, she said.
The building could be completed by the end of 2025, Carrera said.
PUMA, working with the city, is pursuing historic building tax credit opportunities from both the Texas Historic Commission and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Vance Smith, director of development for PUMA, went over some of the anticipated costs for the project as well as projections of potential rental prices for the spaces. Part of the building will be used for The Cannon, a Houston-based coworking space which is associated with PUMA.
As things stand now, the total estimated cost of the project is $59 million, Smith said. It will be hard for the project to be made profitable, but PUMA has ideas on how to do that, he said. Those ideas depend on the project receiving historic tax credits, he added.
"We're looking at a break-even proposition" even with the tax credits, Smith said. But the company expects that many high-end tenants will be attracted to the building.
"It's going to be an incredible space. The building is amazing. It's going to a one-of-a-kind space, you can't find anything like it," he said.
So far, the city has spent $979,682.15 for work performed so far on the project, Devon Rodriguez, the city's economic development director, told the council. City staff and the developers are working toward finalizing the total budget for the project before making submissions to the state and federal agencies for historic tax credits, she said.
Council would likely see the final development plan by the end of the year or early next year, she said.
