Sugar Land honors businesses to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the City of Sugar Land is honoring the many cultural and economic contributions Sugar Land residents of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage and their businesses have made to the greater community.
“The Sugar Land community is incredibly diverse, and we believe that much of our city’s success is a direct reflection of that diversity,” Elizabeth Huff, Director of Economic Development, in a new release. “The businesses we’re highlighting this month are just a few examples of the many ways our Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Sugar Landers have made our community a better place to live and work.”
Since 1992, the United States has designated May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month to commemorate the first Japanese immigrants who came to the country on May 7, 1843.
This month, Sugar Land is recognizing the following four companies rooted in AAPI heritage that call Sugar Land home:
Hope Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company. Led by President and CEO Donna Chang, Hope Biosciences performs stem cell research that develops faster cures for devastating diseases. Its Sugar Land headquarters enables its researchers to take advantage of being near theTexas Medical Center.
Systel, an advanced manufacturing company that provides computer technologies to all branches of the United States Armed Forces as well as leading businesses. Founded as a consulting firm in 1988 by President and CEO Vimal Kothari, Systel was chosen to support the U.S. Navy’s critical Network Tactical Common Data Link System in 2019.
Meghani Insurance Group, a family-owned insurance company. CEO Arman J. Meghani and his Sugar Land-based team have a combined 75 years of experience in the industry.
Accredo Packaging, a packaging manufacture which opened its doors in Sugar Land in 2009. CEO Hank Nguyen and his team develop technology and manufacturing initiatives that conserve water and energy while still delivering high-quality packaging products.
