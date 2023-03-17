The City of Sugar Land's Planning & Zoning Commission will consider a proposed final development for a development called The Pearl at Lake Point at its meeting scheduled for March 23. The proposal consists of approximately 6.5 acres located along Creek Bend Drive just south of the Fluor Corporation.
According to the supporting documentation, The Pearl at Lake Pointe project comprises a mix of multi-family and live/work units with a structured parking garage. The proposal is for 370 multi-family units and 5 live/work units.
The 370 multi-family units will consist of a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. This project is located in the Lake Pointe Regional Activity Center, which calls for this area to be office and residential-focused.
The meeting comes just weeks after City Council approved an amendment to the city's Land Use Plan that allows for the construction of up to 660 multi-family units in the Imperial Market District, one of the linchpins of a Houston-based developer ZUMA Development's proposal to redevelop that area.
The Council decision overturned an earlier rejection of the project, which failed with a tie vote. Much of the opposition to the plan centered on the number of multifamily units in the proposal.
The Planning & Zoning hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, 2700 Town Center Blvd. Find the full agenda and background materials at sugarlandtx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.