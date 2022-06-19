A Fort Bend County pilates studio is expanding in the area with its second studio in Sugar Land.
Performance Pilates announced in a June 6 news release that owners Michelle Long and Cody Robbins will open their second local spot this fall at 5128 Texas Ave. inside Sugar Land Town Square. Its original location opened at 19875 Southwest Freeway, Suite 200 in Sugar Land back in 2010.
An email request seeking more information on the potential opening date was not immediately returned.
Classified as a “boutique fitness center,” the news release said it will offer a variety of small group and private classes at the new 2,000-square-foot space. Performance Pilates delivers movement programs via private pilates sessions, pilates classes and more, according to the release.
“We are so excited to open our doors at our new studio in Sugar Land Town Square, the hub of the city and heart of our community,” said Robbins. “As a business, we are committed to providing a safe, clean environment for our clients to create the best fitness experience possible.”
For more information or to find out what Performance Pilates can offer, those interested can visit the studio’s website at performance-pilates.com or call 281-937-7761.
