A national developer has begun work on a new, 933-acre community near Rosenberg that could one day contain as many as 2,000 homes, according to a news release.
Starwood Land, a Florida-based developer with projects in 10 states, is working with local developer Land Tejas to construct a master-planned community called Starbridge, according to the release.
The first phase of the community could be available as early as 2023 and will be constructed near State Highway 59 in Rosenberg, according to John Brian, the east region president for Starwood Land.
“Fort Bend County continues to be a very popular destination for homeowners,” Brian said. “Starbridge will include many of Houston’s top homebuilders, a variety of family-oriented amenities and a well-planned community design.”
Company officials have not yet determined a list of homebuilders or price points for homes in the community, according to the release.
Fort Bend is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, increasing from a population of about 585,375 in 2010 up to about 822,779 in 2020, according to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.
More than 10,000 new homes are projected to come on the market in 2022, compared to about 9,350 in 2021 – an increase of about 21.35 percent, according to a report prepared by the Fort Bend County Central Appraisal District.
But demand is far outpacing the new homes, according to the report.
The central appraisal district is a subdivision of the state that appraises property for a taxing unit within the boundaries of the district, according to the district’s website. It uses a standard formula for calculating the appraised value of a home.
