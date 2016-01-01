Citizen volunteers needed to provide leadership for water plan

Integrated Water Resource Plan Citizen Task Force applications will be accepted through Feb. 19.

The task force will assist with the identification of options related to the supply and demand of water for the city of Sugar Land.

“An Integrated Water Resource Plan takes water supply planning beyond the traditional approach of cost-yield analysis and incorporates social and environmental aspects of water resource management,” said Water Resources Manager Katie Clayton, P.E.

“This project is intended to identify policies, programs and capital improvements to ensure adequate water supplies and responsible management of those supplies for Sugar Land. An integral part of this effort is community involvement and consensus building.”

The citizen task force will be asked to provide leadership for a community dialogue and education process regarding water-related issues. Other tasks will include facilitating feedback on water supply projects, programs or contracts.

Informational sessions for interested applicants will be held on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 at Sugar Land Public Works, 111 Gillingham Lane, at 6 p.m. To reserve a seat, call 281-275-2450. Applications may be submitted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/iwrpApplication.

The Sugar Land City Council is expected to appoint the task force in March. Those considered will include residents of Sugar Land and its extra-territorial jurisdiction. The task force will meet once per month for 12 months.

For more information, call 281-275-2450 or email kclayton@sugarlandtx.gov.