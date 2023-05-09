10 Memorial Day Facts You Probably Didn't Know

On May 29, Memorial Day will be commemorated to honor the fallen American soldiers. Many will be traveling to cemeteries to observe the holiday. That said, it’s also the day when we begin to fire up the grill and roast some burgers and hot dogs! If you already purchased a mini flag and bought charcoal briquettes, here are Memorial Day facts that will answer why we commemorate the holiday — and why we partake in these long-standing traditions.
10 Interesting Memorial Day Facts
1. Memorial Day started out by honoring the fallen soldiers of the Civil War
The Civil War is known to be the deadliest war in US history. Around 800,000 Americans died during the Civil War — that’s the largest number of conflict fatalities in American history. Because of this, national cemeteries had to be made. By the 1860s, citizens began honoring the fallen soldiers by decorating their tombstones and praying for them.
2. Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day
On May 5, 1968, Northern Civil War Veterans leader, General John A. Logan proclaimed that the 30th of May be celebrated as “Decoration Day.” The leader stated, “The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,”
3. Interesting Memorial Day facts: Memorial Day wasn’t a national holiday until 1971
As the observance of Memorial Day grew, American citizens observed the 30th of May in various ways. But mainly to commemorate the fallen soldiers’ sacrifices. However, it wasn’t until 1971 that Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday by Congress; they passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act and declared that the last Monday of May should be observed as Memorial Day.
4. Flags are flown at half-mast on Memorial Day
Flags may be symbolic all year round. But Memorial Day is perhaps the day when it’s more significant. From sunrise until noon, the American flag should be flown at half-staff. Afterward, the flag should be flown full-staff until sunset.
It’s one of the coolest Memorial Day facts — considering that the only other times that the flag is flown half-mast is when there’s a national tragedy or when there’s a deceased government official, first responder, or military member. It also goes to show how the country mourns the death of the fallen soldiers that should never be forgotten.
5. The National Moment of Remembrance is observed at 3:00 PM local time
In 1999, President Bill Clinton stated, “As we contemplate the comforts and blessings of our lives and the well-being of our nation, I ask you to pause just for a moment to remember those who gave their lives to protect the values that give meaning to our lives." In 2000, the former president signed the Act that at 3:00 PM on Memorial Day, Americans are asked to pause for one minute to honor the ones who died in military service.
6. The red poppy is one of the many Memorial Day symbols
One of the few Memorial Day rituals that Americans partake in is wearing a poppy. But it started in 1915 when Canadian Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae spotted red poppies blooming during his military service on the Second Battle of Ypres. He then penned the poem, “In Flanders Fields.” The poem is a touching tribute to those who succumbed during the war — as it’s written from the perspective of the dead.
A short while later, a Georgia professor, Moina Michael wrote her own poem, “We Shall Keep the Faith” as a campaign to make poppies the symbol of acknowledgment to those who died in wars.
7. One of the first Memorial Day celebrations was observed by newly-freed slaves
Nobody can trace when and how exactly Memorial Day started. However, some historians, such as David Blight, wrote in his book — “Reunion: The Civil War in American Memory” — that back in 1865, in Charleston, South Carolina, 257 prisoners died after Confederate soldiers captured (and eventually killed) the Union soldiers. They were then buried in unmarked graves. Because of this, some newly-freed slaves decided to give them a proper burial.
It didn’t take long before other Charleston residents followed suit and decorated the graves — a white fence was built around the graves and an archway was also made; the archway had “Martyrs of the Race Course” written on it (as the deceased were killed in a former planter’s racetrack). Eventually, up to 10,000 black Charleston residents participated in this tribute. According to David Blight, it “gave birth to an American tradition,”
“The war was over, and Memorial Day had been founded by African Americans in a ritual of remembrance and consecration.” Blight stated in his “Race and Reunion” book.
8. Waterloo is recognized as the “birthplace” of Memorial Day
Several towns across the country claim that the “birthplace” of Memorial Day took place in their town. Boalsburg, Pennsylvania residents claim that they started Memorial Day first after some women in their town mourned those who perished at Gettysburg in 1864. Carbondale, Illinois claim that they started celebrating Memorial Day in 1866 — as they started a parade that John Logan led.
However, the officially-recognized birthplace of Memorial Day is in Waterloo, New York after the town closed its businesses in 1866 to take part in a community-wide observance — where graves of the fallen soldiers were decorated. In 1966, former President Lyndon B. Johnson signed legislation that Waterloo is the official birthplace of Memorial Day.
9. Memorial Day unofficially marks the beginning of summer — and “peak hot dog season”
Though we cannot control our climate and seasons, Memorial Day has long been recognized as the start of the summer season. This Memorial Day, lots of Americans are expected to get together and grill barbecues, burgers, and hot dogs. Interestingly, “peak hot dog season” also begins from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
During this sausage season, 7 billion hot dogs (or 313 hot dogs every second) are expected to be consumed, according to NHDSC. Moreover, the top three hot dog-consuming cities are Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas.
10. Memorial Day facts that you need to know: more people get injured or die on Memorial Day (and other holidays) from vehicular-related accidents
Those who will observe Memorial Day are expected to travel. Therefore, most of them will be on the road — as car travel is the preferred mode of transportation for many Americans. Unfortunately, since Memorial Day is a holiday, according to the National Security Council, car travel during the holidays has “the highest fatality rate of any major form of transportation based on fatalities per passenger mile,”
As avoidable as it is, some people sadly drive while under the influence of alcohol. Others drive without wearing their seatbelt. This can cause accidents and death — they can either kill themselves, the passengers, other drivers, and even pedestrians when they drive while drunk.
Recap
These Memorial Day facts are cool, interesting, and eye-opening! Memorial Day has long been observed to honor the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice — and paid the biggest prize in exchange for the freedom of the country and their countrymen. Therefore, they should be honored in the highest and sincerest way possible. Memorial Day is also a time when we can get together with our loved ones — and celebrate the beginning of summer!
