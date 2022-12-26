A teen's open letter to parents: I want you to know...

Teens face a unique set of struggles as they transition through their adolescent years. From the pressure to fit in with peers and the struggle to find their own identity, to the academic and social demands placed on them, teens often feel a level of stress and anxiety that is hard to comprehend. Add in the hormonal changes, family pressures and the need to constantly prove themselves and it isn’t hard to see why teens often feel overwhelmed. For many, the teenage years can be a difficult and tumultuous time, yet one that is filled with growth, development and learning. While no two teens are alike and each individual teenager faces their own unique challenges, there are some universal struggles that many teens face. Adding to the confusion is often an unwillingness of teens to communicate with their parents, and the inability on the parents’ part to listen without judgement.
Read a letter by a teen explaining what they wish parents knew on our sister site, The Marina Times, here.
