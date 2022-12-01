Apples, and carrots, and tofu – oh my! Teen lobbies to introduce plant-based options on school menus

Eating plant-based foods is becoming increasingly popular as people become more aware of the health benefits and environmental impact of their food choices. But what are the real benefits of eating a plant-based diet? And should plant-based menu options be incorporated on school menus? One high schooler in California thinks so.
Health Benefits
The health benefits of eating a plant-based diet are numerous. Studies have shown that individuals who consume mostly plants, such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, are less likely to suffer from chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes than those who eat animal products. Additionally, plant-based eaters tend to have lower cholesterol levels and body weights, which can help reduce the risk for many types of cancers.
Environmental Impact
In addition to the health benefits associated with plant-based eating, there is also an environmental benefit. A recent study found that raising animals for food requires much more energy than growing plants does. This means that if more people switch to a plant-based diet, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and combat climate change by reducing our reliance on animal agriculture.
Read the full article about this high school girl's mission on our sister site, Irvine Weekly, here.
