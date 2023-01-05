California teen creates non-profit to combat food waste, food insecurity

Food waste in the United States is a huge and growing problem. Over 40% of the food produced in the US is never eaten, leading to an estimated $218 billion of lost value each year. This food waste has a devastating environmental impact, releasing the equivalent of 37 million cars worth of CO2 into the atmosphere annually. The food waste crisis exists on both an individual and a systemic level, with households and food businesses alike contributing to the problem. The good news is that there are simple steps we can all take to reduce our food waste and start making a difference. By taking action to reduce our own food waste, we can help create a sustainable food system that works for everyone. Take this California teen, for example, who made it his mission to tackle the food waste and food insecurity problems in his city.
Read the full story on our sister site, Irvine Weekly, here.
