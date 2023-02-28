Can Taking a Break From Social Media Help You Recharge? Selena Gomez Thinks So

Social media can be both a blessing and a curse. For many, including celebrities like Selena Gomez, it can be a great way to stay connected with fans and share updates. But the constant bombardment of digital content can be overwhelming and even damaging to our mental health. That's why Selena Gomez recently decided to take a break from social media, sparking an important conversation on whether or not 'social media breaks' actually work. In this article, we'll explore the benefits of taking a break from social media, as well as Selena's own experience.
Read the full article on our sister site, the Marina Times, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.