Creating a green legacy

Joel Jackson sat down to design the Lettuce Lake Conservation Park with three objectives in mind: making it an enjoyable place to experience nature, providing environmental education, and preserving it for future generations.
The park features a variety of amenities including the Hillsborough River running through it, hardwood swamp forest, playgrounds, picnic areas, a 1.5-mile exercise trail and more.
Jackson secured additional funding that doubled the size of the park from its original 117 acres after recognizing that it was too small.
He paid attention to every detail while designing the park from scratch with nature in mind - ensuring that paths would meander and parking lots would be small and situated around different parts of landscapes.
Over his career Jackson made many contributions to conservation efforts throughout Hillsborough County - he was recently honored by having the Nature Center at Lettuce Lake Park renamed after him during a ceremony hosted by Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise.
Read the full article on our sister site, The Laker/Lutz News, here.
