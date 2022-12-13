Dive into the Mystery of the Texas Killing Fields with New Netflix Docu-Series

If you're interested in true crime, then you've probably heard about the Netflix documentary "Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields." This limited series focuses on a group of unsolved murders that took place in and around League City, Texas, from 1971 to 1983. It's a riveting story that sheds light on some of the darkest corners of America's criminal justice system.
The first thing that becomes clear when watching this series is just how little has changed since these horrific crimes were committed more than three decades ago. In many ways, it feels like the same problems and issues that plagued League City in the 1970s are still very much alive today. In fact, the series notes that there have been more than 600 unsolved murders in nearby Galveston County alone since 1984—the year after the last known murder featured in the series occurred. That number is staggering, and it speaks to just how pervasive violence still is in parts of America today.
