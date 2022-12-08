Don't start the fire: Holiday fire prevention tips

The holidays are a special time of year, celebrated and embraced the world over. However, in addition to presents and seasonal cheer, the holidays can be hazardous if not properly managed due to an increased risk of fire. Fires related to holiday decorations or cooking accidents could result in property damage or even worse; this is why it’s important for everyone to take safety measures seriously and stay informed about how we can all prevent these potentially dangerous occurrences.
Let’s take a look at what steps you should take when decorating your home for the holidays as well as which precautions people should keep in mind when engaging in festive activities such as baking or cooking around family members. While there will inevitably be moments where fires occur despite best efforts, these simple tips can help reduce your risks while still enabling you to enjoy all that the season has to offer.
