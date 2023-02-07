History in the Making: Kim Petras Wins Grammy Awards

Kim Petras is a German singer-songwriter who has quickly become one of the most sought-after and acclaimed pop stars in the world. She is an internationally renowned recording artist and the winner of the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording. Kim has become a household name due to her witty and catchy lyrics, her incredible vocal range and her unique and ever-evolving sound. Her success has been driven by her tireless work ethic and her commitment to her craft. She has released a number of hit singles including "I Don't Want It All," "Heart to Break," and "Clarity." Kim has also collaborated with some of the biggest names in music including Charli XCX, Cheat Codes, and Lil Aaron. Kim Petras is a powerhouse artist who is quickly becoming one of the most recognizable voices in the industry.
Read the full article about Kim Petras’ groundbreaking Grammy win, by Emmaly Anderson, on our sister site Bust.com here.
