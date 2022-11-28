How the Covid Pandemic Affected Labor Unions

The Great Depression affected all kinds of businesses, but it hit labor unions especially hard. In addition to these well-known organizations, many small local unions were also forced out of business. Some survived by merging with other unions, while others vanished completely.
Union membership back then plunged from almost 36% of the U.S. workforce to less than 10%. Millions of workers no longer belonged to a union and the ones who remained were much weaker and less effective than before the Great Depression began. Unions remain strong today but have not yet reached their pre-Covid strength.
Read the full article on how COVID affected labor unions on our sister site, the Village Voice, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.