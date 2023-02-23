March Happenings: What’s on the Calendar for the First Month of Spring

Spring season is around the corner, and there are lots of March happenings that will take place (and you might want to celebrate some of these events especially if they’re relevant or personal to you).
Some March Happenings That You Might Like to Observe
Women’s History Month
Women should be celebrated every month of every year. But this March is specially dedicated to them — to remind us that women achieved (and will continue to achieve) so much more compared to last year. And by recognizing their contributions, more women will be motivated to strive for success — whether it be as big as what women in the music industry are doing right now, or as simple as becoming a self-sustaining momtrepreneur.
Self-Injury Awareness Day (March 1)
Self-harming is a dangerous behavior. In the past few years, it’s been observed that more teens and young adults are engaging in this type of negative coping behavior. This March 1, we can take the time to ponder how we can help these people get out of their gloomy skies.
Texas Independence Day (March 2)
This 2nd of March, the state of Texas will be commemorating its 187th year of independence from Mexico. We can look back on Texas’ rich history this March to remind us and honor the ones who fought for independence — so that the state can be declared the Republic of Texas.
World Wildlife Day (March 3)
Animals aren’t exactly having the time of their lives right now. Hence, why we should observe World Wildlife Day — to remind us that we share the planet with them. As the species who somehow had to do something with the destruction of their habitation, we also have the capability to rebuild and protect their homes — and ultimately, their lives. Celebrate these beautiful animals this March 3.
World Obesity Day (March 4)
Obesity is a worldwide epidemic that we’re yet to eradicate. Many Americans suffer from this. As a result, people who suffer from obesity are prone to health problems that range from mildly uncomfortable to fatal ones. On the 4th of March, we can learn more about how we can prevent obesity and how to get people (especially the ones we know and love) out of this — most of the time — preventable condition.
Saint Patrick’s Day (March 17)
Time to get your Irish luck this March 17 for St. Paddy! Most states (especially the ones with huge Irish influences, culture, and roots) celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in their own ways — who said you had to be from Boston, Chicago, or New York? Attend a parade, grab a drink, or watch a sport! Do just about anything fun!
National Puppy Day (March 23)
If you’re a pet parent, you’re probably wondering why National Puppy Day is even a thing. We all know these pooches make it a point that every day is their day! However, some of their fellow Fidos don’t have a human to “own” (or terrorize). This March 23, let’s put these wonderful pups in the spotlight. If you’re looking for ways to change your life for the better, you can adopt a pup — it’ll also change their lives thanks to you!
Earth Hour (March 25)
Earth Hour has been going on for a couple of years now; it’s a movement that the World Wildlife Fund initiated back in the early 2000s. This March 25, let’s give Mother Earth (and our eyesights) a rest for a bit. You can switch off as many electric devices as you can for one hour — starting from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Go ahead and participate! Let’s slow down climate change — you can contribute for the better, even if you don’t think it’s that huge of a difference!
National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day (March 29)
If you think about it, none of the freedom we have right now would be possible without the people who bravely fought hard for it — and the American (and allied) soldiers did their best when they were battling against Communism during the Vietnam war. In one American POW cell in Vietnam, written there are the words, “Freedom has a taste to those who fight and nearly die for it, that the protected will never know.” Let’s make sure this March 29, we thank our veterans who courageously fought for our rights.
Get Ready For March Happenings!
March is more than the start of the spring season. It’s also a month where we can “march” for extremely relevant celebrations, observances, and movements. There are far too many March happenings to not find which one you’d like to celebrate the most — but why not celebrate all of it?
