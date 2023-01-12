Mental health services in higher demand than ever

Mental health is an essential part of overall health and wellbeing, and there is evidence that access to mental health services is increasingly in demand. The demand for mental health services has reached new heights as the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted a growing need for support in difficult and uncertain times. This urgent need for mental health services is felt across all age groups, from children and adolescents to adults and the elderly. There is an increased awareness of the importance of mental health and the need for more accessible and affordable services. Mental health professionals have seen an unprecedented demand for their services, and many are working hard to meet the rising need. Mental health services are now being prioritized more than ever before, and it is essential that these services remain available to all who need them.
