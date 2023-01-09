Movie Review: Women Talking shines light on women's fight against oppression

Women Talking is a powerful and eye-opening film exploring the strength and resilience of women in the face of oppression. Set in a small Mennonite community in Bolivia, this heartbreaking story follows the survivors of a series of sexual assaults as they fight for justice and the right to be heard. After years of being silenced by their male-dominated society, the women of this village take control of their own fate, coming together to form an unprecedented collective to confront the perpetrators and create a better future for themselves and their families. With an all-star cast and a gripping story, Women Talking is an inspiring and timely reminder of the power of women everywhere to fight for what is right.
Read the full film review of Women Talking on our sister site, LA Weekly, here.
