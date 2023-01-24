Review: ‘The Seven Faces of Jane’

Jane has been a mystery to everyone who has ever known her. She's been described as a chameleon, able to change her personality and mannerisms to fit in with any crowd she is in. She is a woman of many faces, each one more captivating than the last. From the bubbly, outgoing Jane to the more serious, introspective Jane, there is something for everyone to love and admire. Her unique personality makes her an engaging character who can easily adapt to any situation. No matter the circumstance, Jane never fails to captivate and intrigue those around her. Her seven faces are a testament to her strength and resilience, as well as her willingness to put aside her own insecurities to make others feel comfortable. Jane is an inspiration to us all.
Read the full review on our sister site, Village Voice, here.
