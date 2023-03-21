Saving is #1 priority as Americans file for tax refunds in 2023

It's that time of year again, tax season! And while the thought of filing taxes may be daunting for some, the prospect of a tax refund can be exciting. According to recent studies, the average American receives a tax refund of around $1,900 in 2023 – less than in previous years on average. Still, with this extra cash, many people are left wondering how to spend it wisely, or not at all. Will they put it towards debt? Save it for a rainy day? Or maybe even splurge on a long-awaited vacation? In 2023, we can expect to see some interesting trends in how Americans spend their tax refunds. From investing in their health and wellness to indulging in home renovations, the possibilities are endless. So, what will you do with your tax refund this year? Let's take a closer look at some of the most popular ways Americans are expected to spend their refunds in 2023.
Read the full article on our sister site, LA Weekly, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.