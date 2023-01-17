SFMOMA features art by Joan Brown

Joan Brown was an immensely talented American painter who pushed the boundaries of figurative painting. Her work is renowned for its vivid and captivating colors which draw the viewer in, often showing a combination of abstract and surreal elements. From the 1950s until her untimely death in 1990, Brown created a large body of work that was largely inspired by her own life experiences. Her art is known for its dynamic use of color and exploration of human emotion, and it continues to be celebrated for its influence on contemporary art. She found inspiration in her daily life and the people around her, and her art became a way to explore her own identity and the complexities of the human experience. Brown was also a highly respected teacher, and her influence on the next generation of American painters was significant. She was an artist who embraced her own personal style and embraced the creative freedom that came from being an outsider. Joan Brown's art will continue to be remembered and admired for its unique and powerful exploration of human emotion and the beauty of the natural world.
Brown’s art is currently on display at SFMOMA. Read more about her work and the exhibit on our sister site, the Marina Times, here.
