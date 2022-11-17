Supporting women on the rise in film

Although women comprise half of the population, they are grossly underrepresented in the movie industry. In fact, only 11% of directors, writers, and producers are women. This is a major issue because it results in movies that lack diversity and female perspectives. Additionally, it reinforces the idea that women's voices and stories aren't important. We need to celebrate and elevate the work of women in film so that we can create a more inclusive and equitable industry.
Click here to read the full story on our sister site, The Marina Times, about women in film who rise and roar.
