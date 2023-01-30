Teresa Tapia Breaks Down Barriers, Leads the Way in Boxing Management

Teresa Tapia is a name that is quickly becoming synonymous with success in the world of boxing management. As the first female boxing manager in history, Tapia has made a huge impact in the industry. Her background as an amateur boxer and her knowledge of the sport give her an edge in managing some of the world’s top fighters. Tapia is a highly sought-after manager who is respected for her ability to make smart decisions and her unyielding dedication to her clients. Tapia is paving the way for a new generation of female boxing managers, and her success shows that women can succeed in a traditionally male-dominated field. Through hard work and dedication, Tapia is proving that anything is possible.
