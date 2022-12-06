The nation's most rat-infested cities, according to Orkin

Rats are one of the most common pests that people encounter in their homes. While they may seem harmless, having rats living in your home can actually be quite dangerous. Orkin recently released its 2022 list of the nation’s rattiest cities. Is yours on the list?
The Diseases Carried by Rats
Rats are known carriers of a number of diseases, including leptospirosis, salmonella, rat-bite fever, hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, and tularemia. These diseases can be spread to humans through contact with rat urine or feces, as well as through animal bites or scratches. It's important to take precautions if you find evidence of rats in your home—wash your hands thoroughly after coming into contact with any rat droppings or nests and wear gloves when cleaning up after them.
Another major concern is the risk of fleas that may come with having rats in your home. Having an infestation of fleas can cause intense itching and irritation for both humans and pets alike. Fleas also carry a number of diseases including typhus and bubonic plague, which can be very serious if left untreated. If you suspect that there may be fleas present in your home due to a rat infestation, it's important to take steps to eradicate them as soon as possible.
Preventing Rat Infestations
The best way to prevent a rat infestation is to make sure that any potential entry points for rodents are sealed off or otherwise blocked off from access. Look around your home for any cracks or holes where rats might be able to get inside and seal them up with caulk or steel wool to prevent entry. Additionally, keep food stored properly so that it is not easily accessible by rodents—make sure all food items are sealed tightly in plastic containers or bags and try not to leave crumbs lying around on counters or floors where they could attract hungry rats looking for a snack!
View the list of the top 25 rattiest cities in 2022 on our sister site, The Leader News, here.
