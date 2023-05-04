As a parent, you want your child to excel in all aspects of life, including academics. And when report card season rolls around, you may find yourself wondering whether you should reward your child for good grades or punish them for bad ones. While there is no right answer to this question, it's important to consider the potential consequences of both approaches. On one hand, rewards can motivate your child to work harder and achieve better grades in the future. On the other hand, punishment can create a negative association with learning and damage your child's self-esteem. Ultimately, the decision of whether to reward or punish your child for their report card is up to you. But by weighing the pros and cons of each approach, you can make an informed decision that supports your child's academic success and overall well-being.
Read the full article on our sister site, the Marina Times, here.
