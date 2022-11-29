What The Gifts In '12 Days Of Christmas' Mean

There are so many things to love about the holidays. There are songs, decorations, traditions, and of course gifts! Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or another winter holiday, there’s something special about giving and receiving presents. We all know the “12 Days of Christmas” song — those lyrics about maids a-milking, ladies dancing, and lords a-leaping. But what do those 12 gifts mean? And while we typically think of these as traditions that have their origins in Christianity or other religions concerned with the coming new year—it turns out other theories contend that the gifts are references to old folk tales that have nothing to do with religion at all. Here’s what you need to know about the meaning behind the 12 Days of Christmas.
12 Days of Christmas: A Short History
The history of the “12 Days of Christmas” is a bit of a mystery. There are many theories about where the lyrics came from, but no one can say for sure. One idea is that the 12 days represent the time it takes for Christmas to fall on the same day each year, as well as the time it takes for Jesus to be born. Another theory is that the 12 gifts are meant to represent Jesus and his 12 apostles. Another theory is that the 12 days represent the 12 months of the year.
11 Days of Christmas Before Christmas
The “12 Days of Christmas” are actually 11 days before Christmas. The tradition of counting down to Christmas started in the Middle Ages and was called the “11 Days of Christmas.” Some think the term may come from the fact that December 25, the day Jesus was born, was also the day of the Feast of the Nativity, which is a medieval church festival celebrating Jesus’s birth. Another theory is that the “11 Days of Christmas” came from the fact that December, the month when Christmas falls, has 11 full weeks. This is because the 12th month of the year only has 31 days. At the time, people counted their months from the first day of the month.
12 Drummers Drumming, 11 Pipers Piping
Common lore has it that "11 Pipers Piping" refers to the dozen apostles -- minus one; effectively discounting Judas. As for the "12 Drummers Drumming", they are said to be a symbolism the twelve points of doctrine in the Apostles’ Creed.
10 Lords A-Leaping, 9 Ladies Dancin’
The “10 Lords A-Leaping” is a very old tradition. In medieval times, the feudal lords would often compete against each other, trying to see who could leap the highest and who could dance the longest. The lords were trying to show their strength and virility—something to be desired in a husband at the time, since women couldn’t inherit estates or pass on titles. During the 12 days of Christmas, lords would also compete in other activities like drinking, eating, shooting, and hunting. The leaping lords represent fertility and a promise that a healthy, rich heir will be born in the coming year.
8 Maids A-Milking, 7 Swans a-Swimming
The “8 Maids A-Milking” represents the 8 groups of stars called the 8 celestial houses or “mansions.” Each mansion is made up of 10 stars. The stars were symbols of fertility and good fortune, and the number 8 was also associated with luck and prosperity. The “7 Swans a-Swimming” are symbols of love and fidelity, while the number 7 is associated with marriage. The “7 Swans a-Swimming” represent the 7 seas, 7 continents, and 7 layers of the atmosphere.
6 Geese A-Laying, 5 Golden Rings
The “6 Geese a-laying” is a reference to the 6 kingdoms of the world. The 6 kingdoms were the Roman Empire, the Visigothic Kingdom, the Franks, the Anglo-Saxon Kingdom, the Huns, and the Lombards. The “5 Gold Rings” represent the 5 senses. The 5 senses are sight, smell, taste, touch, and sound. The senses are what help us to experience the world around us. The “5 Gold Rings” can also symbolize the 5 Great Lakes: Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario.
4 Calling Birds, 3 French Hens
The “4 Calling Birds” represent the 4 seasons: spring, summer, fall, and winter. They also represent the 4 corners of the world: the north, east, south, or west. The “3 French Hens” represent the 3 ages of man: youth, middle age, and old age. They also represent the 3 types of soil: sand, clay, and loam. The “3 French Hens” also represent the 3 parts of the soul: the intellect, the will, and the emotions. The “3 French Hens” also represent the 3 tasks of the soul: understand, choose, and love.
2 Turtle Doves
The “2 Turtle Doves” represent the 2 types of love: the love between a man and a woman and the love for one’s family. The “2 Turtle Doves” also represent the 2 hemispheres: the Northern Hemisphere and the Southern Hemisphere. The “2 Turtle Doves” also represent the 2 major schools of thought: Western thought and Eastern thought. The “2 Turtle Doves” represent the 2 types of human love: agape (unconditional love) and philia (friendship). The “2 Turtle Doves” also represent the 2 trees that were in the Garden of Eden: the Tree of Life and the Tree of Knowledge. The “2 Turtle Doves” also represent the 2 tables of the Law: the first table is “Do not steal,” the second table is “Do not covet.”
And a Partridge in a Pear Tree
The partridge was the original gift at the beginning of the “12 Days of Christmas.” The partridge was the “12 Days of Christmas” before Christmas, long before the 12 gifts of Christmas. The partridge is a symbol of fertility and rebirth, since it nests every winter and then hatches its chicks when the weather warms up. The partridge is also associated with hospitality, since it is known to be welcoming to other birds that come to nest in its trees. Some say the partridge represents Jesus Christ himself.
These 12 days of Christmas promise a gift for each day leading up to the big day. Whatever the origin of the traditions behind these presents, the spirit of giving is clear. The joy is in the anticipation; the excitement of opening a gift and seeing what’s inside.
