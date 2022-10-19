Crews will soon begin work on a $1.4 million construction project at Cullinan Park that will expand the park’s parking, extend the entryway and add more than 1.2 miles of new trails, according to the Cullinan Park Conservancy.
Sugar Land’s city council recently accepted more than $1.2 million in donations for the second phase of construction at the park, according to a press release from the city. That, combined with a $200,000 grant from Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, will fund the construction of new concrete and decomposed granite trails, along with 30 head-in parking spaces and a small lot with 45 new parking spaces, according to the release.
“The Cullinan Park improvements have truly been a demonstration of a great partnership among multiple agencies,” said Joe Chesser, Sugar Land’s director of parks and recreation. “Staff of the city of Sugar Land are excited to work with the conservancy on this second phase of Cullinan Park improvements.”
Current plans have construction on the second phase of improvements tentatively set to finish sometime in April 2023, according to the Cullinan Park Conservancy.
Cullinan Park is a 754-acre park that the city of Sugar Land annexed in 2016 after reaching an interlocal agreement with Houston and a memorandum of understanding with the Cullinan Park Conservancy, said Doug Adolph, a spokesperson for the city. Under the terms of those agreements, Sugar Land will provide park security, maintenance and operations and management of design and construction projects, Adolph said.
The conservancy, then, will provide fundraising for capital improvements, Adolph said.
Sugar Land first began soliciting bids for the second phase of construction in July, according to the conservancy. But inflation and a rising cost of construction materials increased the estimated cost of the project, and three foundations helped the conservancy raise funding for the improvements, according to the conservancy.
“We are so thankful for the George Foundation, the Fred and Mabel R Parks Foundation and the Wortham Foundation for their steadfast support of Cullinan Park,” said Robbin Mallet, conservancy board president. “This project would not be happening without them.”
Ever since the city annexed the park in 2016, the conservancy has donated more than $2.7 million for park improvements, according to a city news release.
Crews completed construction on the first phase of improvements in 2019, according to the city. That first phase included a new restroom, a 1/3-mile trail around White Lake, a boardwalk, an overlook and two trailheads, among other improvements, according to the city.
Members of the conservancy are now raising money for a proposed third phase of park improvements, according to the conservancy. That $1.5 million project would construct a learn, explore and play area for children, according to a news release.
