1093 Rails to Trails group to host public meeting in Fulshear on June 5

On Monday, June 5, from 5:30-7 p.m., the 1093 Rails to Trails Local Government Local Government Corporation will host the third of a series of public meetings at the Irene Stern Community Center, 6920 Katy Fulshear Road, Fulshear.
Five local governments—Austin County and the cities of Eagle Lake, Fulshear, Wallis, and Weston Lakes—have joined together as a local government corporation to plan and build a 31-mile shared-use trail along a former rail line alongside FM 1093 from Fulshear to Eagle Lake, connecting several Texas towns along the way.
The municipalities envision a shared-use trail that is safe and accessible for cyclists and pedestrians. Members of the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and provide feedback that may be incorporated into the design and branding of the trail. Interested residents can also provide feedback online.
