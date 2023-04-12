2023 National Civics Bee to be held Saturday at Fluor Corporation

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce will host the 2023 National Civics Bee, an initiative aimed at encouraging young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities, on Saturday, April 15, at Fluor Corporation, One Fluor Daniel Dr., Sugar Land.
Twenty middle school student finalists will take part in a live, 90-minute quiz competition beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a reception which will end at 1 p.m. The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $1,000 cash for the first-place, $500 cash for second-place and $250 cash for third-place and an opportunity to advance to the statewide competition later this year.
Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the competition is designed to inspire young people to become better informed about American democracy, to engage respectfully and constructively in the community, and to build greater trust in others and institutions.
“Preparing our students for a life as an informed citizen is crucial for our future. We must know where we’ve been and why our country’s principles were formed to continue to prosper and grow," Fort Bend Chamber board chairman King Banerjee said in a news release.
The event will be emceed by Kevin Riles, owner of Kevin Riles Commercial, and the Fort Bend Chamber’s immediate past chair. Judges will include Banerjee, owner of Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Sugar Land; Sonya Scott-King, associate dean at Houston Community College; and Jeronimo Cortina, associate professor at the University of Houston.
Admission to the event is free. For more information, visit fortbendchamber.com.
