Patrons of the Missouri City branch of Fort Bend County Libraries enjoyed a performance by the Houston-based Joy of Djembe Drumming ensemble on Saturday. Founder Gregg “Jebada” Powell and members played tribal rhythms of West Africa, along with some selections from the African diaspora in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as described the history and meaning behind the music. The event was part of Fort Bend County Libraries' celebration of Black History Month.

