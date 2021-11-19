The annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights display is back at Constellation Field, opening to the public on Friday.
Now through Jan. 9, residents can go to Constellation Field at 1 Stadium Dr. to get their fill of holiday fun, which includes a display of more than 3 million lights, a carnival and numerous themed displays. Residents will also be able to get food, gifts and more from vendors, and take pictures with Santa during the course of the event.
Sugar Land Holiday Lights will run from 6-9 p.m. every Monday through Thursday and from 6-10 p.m. every Friday/Saturday with the exception of holidays, and will be closed Nov. 22. It will run from 6-10 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day, and 6 p.m.-midnight on New Year’s Eve.
All tickets will be general admission, and must be purchased online at sugarlandholidaylights.com. Prices will vary based on the night, and specific discounts and ticket prices can be found on the event’s website at sugarlandholidaylights.com/copy-of-contact-1.
Santa will be available for pictures each night from November 19 through December 23 at an additional charge. Kids 3 and under will get in free.
For more information about the event, residents can to sugarlandholidaylights.com or call 281-240-4487.
