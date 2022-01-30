A new era of minor league baseball is underway in Fort Bend County.
Last Saturday, thousands of fans made their way out to Constellation Field in Sugar Land as the Houston Astros unveiled the rebranded Space Cowboys moniker for its Triple-A minor league affiliate in Sugar Land.
“We used this last year to reimagine how we talked about baseball in the city of Sugar Land and how to connect the city of Sugar Land into our Astros family and community,” said Anita Seghal, the Astros’ Vice President of marketing and communications.
It was the beginning of a new era for a franchise that has called Sugar Land home for more than a decade. And though the community’s social media reaction to the change had veered in a negative direction prior to Saturday’s launch party, there were some there who are behind the name and brand/logo changes.
“I think it looks really great,” said Beasley resident Justin Goff, who has been attending Skeeters games since 2014.
There were others, however, who were still not at peace with the rebranding effort. Some such as Wharton resident Teresa Brown have lamented that there was not more community input.
“I think it could have been a better name," she said. "Me and my friend were talking, and they should have had another contest and voted for a good name."
When questioned about the lack of community input, Astros Vice President of Marketing Jason Wooden said the organization is sympathetic to area residents who do not feel as though their voice was heard in the process. But ultimately, he said they felt like they had a good pulse of what the city of Sugar Land was looking for in a new brand.
The organization formed the basis of the name and logo choices through conversations with the city of Sugar Land and its own employees who lived in the area as well as social media channels, according to Wooden.
"Building brands is not easy," he said. "You’re going to try and get as much information out there and build the one you feel can be representative of your goals and find some connective tissue with the city of Sugar Land. With the Space Cowboys, we feel we have accomplished that.”
But Brown, who has been coming to Skeeters games for the last five years, is not so sure of that fact.
“Ultimately, I don’t think it was needed – the Skeeters were doing great,” she said. “The Astros came in and think it’s a good thing. We’ll see.”
Looking ahead
Regardless of how fans feel one way or the other, the future is now for the Sugar Land baseball franchise. Officials said the new color scheme and logos have attempted to meld the team’s deep Texas/Sugar Land roots and Houston area’s space-related heritage into it.
“In our case, we really wanted an identity that connected us to the Astros and the Astros family, but stood out as a unique identity that was very much aligned with the values of Sugar Land,” Seghal said.
Astros pitching prospect Brett Conine believes that the new brand will be able to do that.
“The Space Cowboys are the future, so we need to gather together as one – that’s what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “I think this is a name and a brand that everyone can kind of get behind and propel ourselves into the future.”
Based on the loud cheers ringing out when the name and color schemes were revealed, the sentiment was largely shared by fans and city officials in attendance.
Bianca Medina, who has been traveling from Pasadena to Sugar Land to watch the Skeeters for about three years, said she had mixed feelings about the rebranding initiative.
“Honestly, (the rebranding) wasn’t my favorite idea – but I’m always a Skeeters fan, and I’m going to be a Space Cowboys fan,” she said.
Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman praised the efforts of the Astros organization with regards to their investment in the Sugar Land franchise, and thinks it will be a positive development for the franchise moving forward.
“I fully expect our fans are going to embrace it…I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.
So for the time being, the Space Cowboys name is here to stay in Sugar Land. And according to a tweet from MLB.com correspondent Alyson Footer, more than 5,000 fans made their way to Constellation Field on Saturday to welcome it.
“There’s such a great foundation with our fans here in Sugar Land, a community that has embraced this club for over 10 years, and we’re excited to grow in this thriving, progressive community,” Seghal said. “We believe the Space Cowboys represent everything about this community, and we can’t want to see it grow.”
