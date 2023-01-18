On Thursday, Jan. 26, the annual ceremony honoring Texas Gov. Mirabeau B. Lamar, whose final years were spent in Richmond, will be held at his gravesite in Richmond’s historic Morton Cemetery. The event, set to begin at 10:30 a.m., is free and open to the public. This will mark the 12th year since the event, called Lamar Day, took place.
The Lamar Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas is the primary host of the celebration, supported by other organizations including the Fort Settlement Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Fort Bend History Association, the Fort Bend County Historical Commission and Morton Masonic Lodge No. 72.
Historian Michael Moore is this year’s Mirabeau B. Lamar Speaker. Proclamations will be presented by Richmond Mayor Becky Haas and representatives of Texas Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and Texas Rep. Jacey Jetton.
Presentation of the colors and a closing musket salute will be performed by the Texian Army and Brazoria Historical Militia re-enactment groups. Period music and recital of poetry written by Lamar will be performed by students of Shady Oak Christian School.
Other event support will be provided by Morton Cemetery Association, Richmond fire and police departments, Calvary Episcopal Church and Joseph’s Coffee Shop.
As the second president of the Republic of Texas, Lamar in January 1839 signed an act of the Texas Congress that reserved three leagues of land in each county to be used to pay for a public school system in Texas. For this action, Lamar is remembered in state history as the Father of Texas Education.
Born in Georgia in 1798, Lamar first earned fame in Texas as the cavalry commander of the Sam Houston-led Texas revolutionary army that won independence from Mexico at the Battle of San Jacinto.
Following a series of appointments within the new Republic of Texas government, he was elected its first vice president in 1836 and second president two years later. Lamar died at his plantation home in Richmond on Dec. 19, 1859.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.