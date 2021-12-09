Fort Bend County Chamber of Commerce CEO Keri Schmidt has been elected to serve as the chair for the Board of Directors of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE),according to a news release from the local chamber.
The release said the TCCE is a "professional society of chamber of commerce executives, staff and affiliate members offering professional education, training, and operational consultation to chambers and communities across the state."
In her role as the chairperson, Schmidt will lead the board as it attempts to set policy, oversee and implement the strategic plan of the organization, according to the release.
Schmidt has served several years on the TCCE Board and Executive Committee, the release said, as well as with the Texas Association of Business.
“Keri is the epitome of professionalism and excellence as chamber president and chamber professional," TCCE executive director Aaron Cox said. “I am incredibly optimistic and excited about the future of our association knowing we have a high achieving, passionate leader dedicated to making our profession better like Keri setting the pace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.