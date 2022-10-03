More than 100 workers at Fort Bend County’s W.A. Parish Plant were evaluated and six were later hospitalized after it was determined they were exposed to chemical fumes while working at the plant, according to the county.
All six hospitalized workers have since been treated and released from the hospital, according to the county.
Just before 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, a news release from the county said there were multiple 911 calls received about workers having been exposed to an unknown chemical while inside the plant in Richmond off Smithers Lake Road.
Though initial concerns indicated that it might have been ammonia, County Judge KP George said it was later determined that the chemical was a biodegradable cleaner and degreaser that had been “overly applied.”
The six workers taken to nearby hospitals were admitted with symptoms such as dizziness and difficulty breathing, according to the county, but all six have been treated and released, according to George.
