Families from the Rosenberg area got an early introduction to Easter last weekend during the City of Rosenberg's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, held on the morning of Saturday, April 9 at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, 3831 Hwy. 36 S.
A total of 10,000 eggs were placed at the park, where children in four different age groups ran around and tried to gather as many as possible. Afterward, the kids enjoyed frozen treats and took photos with the Easter Bunny, who was on hand for the event.
More communities across Fort Bend County will be celebrating Easter this Sunday.
