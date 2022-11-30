Discover Downtown Rosenberg invites the public to join the City of Rosenberg's Hometown Holiday Festival on December 3 from noon-8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Rosenberg (2100 Ave G).
The event is free and open to the public. A wide variety of food vendors, including our local downtown Rosenberg restaurants, will have delicious fares available for purchase.
Activities occurring for the duration of the event include: Lamar CISD Art Gallery and Show, Music at Water Tower Square, Santa Photos, Petting Zoo, Pony Rides, Mechanical Bull Rides, Snow Slides, Santa’s Snow Pit, Axe Throwing, Tanks Paintball, Cowboy Demonstration, Balloon Artist, Face Painting, Selfie Stations, Air Bounces, Carnival Games, Yard Games, Special Activities inside participating downtown merchants stores and Stilt Walkers.
A free shuttle service will run from Rosenberg City Hall (2110 4th St) to Historic Downtown Rosenberg (2100 Ave G) from 12 to 9 p.m. Free parking will also be available in the Downtown Rosenberg Parking Lot located at 2221 Ave F.
12 p.m.: Event Opens (Shuttle service begins)
12-7 p.m.: Scavenger Hunt (Winner announced on Main Stage at 7:30 p.m.)
1-6 p.m.: Live Performances on the 3rd Street Main Stage
3-4 p.m.: Live Ice Carving Show (intersection of 3rd St. & Ave G)
3-7 p.m.: Strolling Magician
4-5 p.m.: Magic Show on 3rd Street Main Stage
5-7 p.m.: Strolling Juggler
6 p.m.: Tree Lighting Ceremony at Main Stage
6:30 p.m.: Christmas Movie in the Park at Rendezvous Event Center on 2nd Street
7 p.m.: Storefront Decorating Contest Award Winner Announced on Main Stage
7-8 p.m.: Strolling Carolers
8 p.m.: Event Ends
9 p.m.: Shuttle Stops
For more information about the event, visit the website or call 832-595-3524.
