The City of Sugar Land invites families to enjoy festive musical and theatrical performances at the 20th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Sugar Land Town Square on December 2 from 5-8 p.m. All activities and entertainment are free.
In addition to musical entertainment on the main stage, the event will feature figure skating performances from Sugar Land Ice & Sports Center's top talent. Attendees are invited to take a stroll in the Winter Wonderland Tree Forest and stop by Sugar Land Lane, which will offer sweet treats and hot cocoa.
Strolling characters will provide fun photo opportunities, and stunning ice sculptures will be sculpted onsite. There will also be photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a station for writing letters to Santa will be onsite for little ones' last minute wishes.
Toward the end of the night, a special visitor will join Sugar Land Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman and Sugar Land City Council for a community countdown to the tree lighting, with fireworks and "snow" to conclude the event.
Onsite food and beverages will be available for purchase; event entry and parking is free. There will be free shuttles to and from Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., offered to event participants from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
For event updates and details, visit www.SugarLandTX.gov/TreeLighting. For information about other special events and programs, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825, or visit www.SugarLandTX.gov/Parks. To get event-related updates via text, text SLTreeLighting to 91896 to subscribe. For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarLandParks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.