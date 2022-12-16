Classic Chevy Sugar Land will be sponsoring Sugar Land Holiday Lights on Monday, December 19 at Constellation Field, providing free tickets to local non-profits, as well as a limited quantity currently available to the public.
The tickets will include free carnival rides, a food voucher that includes a hot dog, bag of chips and drink, a free s’mores voucher and free photo with Santa Claus for all in attendance. The event will be open from 6-10 p.m.
People can claim their tickets to the Classic Chevy Sugar Land Night by visiting sugarlandholidaylights.com while supplies last. Tickets must be redeemed online and will not be available on the day of the event.
“We want to light up the holidays for as many families in our community as possible,” Tiffany Sebastian, Classic Chevy Sugar Land co-owner, said in a news release. "Our dealership has a long-standing history of supporting the community, and we believe that this is a wonderful way of giving back."
The following non-profit organizations received free tickets thanks to Classic Chevy Sugar Land’s takeover of Sugar Land Holiday Lights: Texana Center, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Mamie George Community Center (Catholic Charities), USO Houston, Fort Bend Seniors, Project LEARN.
“Classic Chevy Sugar Land plays such a pivotal role in serving communities in the Greater Houston area,” said Sugar Land Space Cowboys general manager, Tyler Stamm. “They’re providing an incredible Sugar Land Holiday Lights experience for so many non-profit organizations, which once again demonstrates their commitment to being a community leader.”
Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, will resume normal operations for December 20 and continue through January 1. For a full list of promotions and giveaways remaining for this year’s Sugar Land Holiday Lights, visit sugarlandholidaylights.com.
