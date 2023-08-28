Congregation Beth El welcomes all for High Holiday events

Congregation Beth El invites all members of the Jewish faith to celebrate the High Holidays at the synagogue located at 3900 Raoul Wallenberg Lane in Missouri City.
"Affiliated with the Union for Reform Judaism, Congregation Beth El provides a warm, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all members who seek to create a close-knit community bonded together by the highest ideals of our faith. Our doors are open to all – whether Jewish by birth, Jewish by choice, interfaith families and regardless of sexual orientation," the congregation states in a press release.
The festivities begin with a Shabbat and Selichot service on September 8 at 7 p.m. and continue through October 6 at 7 p.m. A full listing of events can be found on the website, betheltx.org.
The synagogue has a religious school, adult learning programs, social groups, a gardening club, a photography club, a current events group, and more.
For security reasons, the congregation asks that people who wish to attend High Holdiay events register by Sept. 10, 2023, at the website or call 281-499-5066 and leave a message. There is no charge to attend, but the congregation welcomes donations.
