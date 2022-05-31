The Fort Bend County Fair is accepting applications for its Fair Queen Scholarship contest, according to a news release from the fair.
Applications for the contest, which is open to girls ages 15-19 who live in Fort Bend County, will be accepted through the end of the day June 13, according to the fair. Up to 20 finalists will be selected, and the competition is based on a personal interview, an essay, a networking event and participation.
“Our Fair Queen Scholarship candidates really go through a rewarding experience. The committee does an outstanding job with these young ladies,” said fair co-director Jennifer Williams, who heads up the contest. “We look forward to watching them grow with their life skills and self-confidence.”
During the 10-day fair from Sept. 23-Oct. 2, the queen will serve as the fair’s ambassador while attending receptions, livestock shows and auctions as part of her duties. She will also represent the Fort Bend County Fair at community events, luncheons, holiday gatherings and other fair activities, according to the news release.
Meadow Votis of Elkins High School was the 2021 Fair Queen and will pass the title when the new queen is named Sept. 23.
For more information or to submit an application, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 281-342-6171.
