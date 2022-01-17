Local students involved with the Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo still have a chance to apply for a scholarship through the fair to help with paying for a college education.
The Fort Bend County Fair is accepting applications for its annual scholarship program until Jan. 27, according to a news release from the organization. Up to 50 Fort Bend County students will receive $4,000 scholarships this year, the release said, and there will also be three "Fair Queen" scholarships awarded.
The Fort Bend County Fair has been providing student scholarships through the program since 1979, the organization said, including $185,000 worth of scholarships last year.
For more information on the 2022 scholarship rules and how to apply, interested students can visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the fair office at 281-342-6171.
