Fort Bend County Judge KP George was briefly hospitalized, and is now recovering, after doctors found and removed a kidney stone in a surgery over the weekend.
George was admitted to Memorial Hermann Sugar Land hospital around 3 a.m. Saturday after he started feeling severe and acute abdominal and stomach pain, according to a news release from his office.
He underwent surgery and released later that morning, according to his office.
"I'm resting up and look forward to being in action and resuming my normal schedule shortly for the good people of Fort Bend County," George wrote on Facebook Monday afternoon.
