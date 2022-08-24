Fort Bend County is planning a tour of historical sites as part of celebrating the county namesake’s 200th anniversary in the coming weeks.
On Sept. 10, the Fort Bend County Historical Commission will host a “Museum Crawl and History Fair” on Saturday, September 10 from 10:00 am until 2:30 pm. at Mirabeau B. Lamar Homestead Park on Eugene Heimann Circle in Richmond, across from the Justice Center.
"Come celebrate the two hundred years of progress, economic and cultural development, and prosperity which Fort Bend County continues to enjoy," the commission said in a news release.
The celebration will include free guided bus tours along three separately themed routes, visiting a number of Fort Bend County’s premier historical museums as well as several points of local historical interest consistent with each tour’s theme.
The bus tours will include stops at the Dew House, Freedom Tree, Stafford’s Point Historical Marker, Sugar Land Heritage Museum, Bullhead Convict Labor Camp Cemetery, Fort Bend Museum and more according to the news release.
In 1822 a small group of colonists, the release said the first of Stephen F. Austin’s “Old Three Hundred”, made their way up the Brazos River to a large bend in the river near present day Richmond. The colonists constructed a two-room log cabin to store their supplies that became known as “Fort Bend,” according to the release.
