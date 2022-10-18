Local art and well-appointed model homes will be on display during the Cross Creek Art Market & Home Tour, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane.
Art lovers can browse and purchase original creations by artists and artisans from the First Saturday Arts Market and The Market at Sawyer Yards. Paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and other items will be available.
More than fifteen model homes — many of them brand new — will be open for touring.
The day also includes music, Giant Art photo opportunities, face painters, balloon artists, caricature artists and more. Food will be available for purchase from Tasty Caribbean, Mesquite Wood Fired Pizza and
Uncle Louie G's Italian Ice. Italian Maid Café, located within Cross Creek Ranch, will have food, wine and beer for sale during the event.
The celebration of art and architecture has become an annual event at the Fulshear master-planned community. Artists always enjoy participating, said Mitch Cohen, founder and coordinator of the First Saturday Arts Market in the Heights and The Market at Sawyer Yards.
“They tell me it’s everything from the beautiful location and surroundings to the customers visiting combined,” Cohen said. “They create a vibe that is just fun. I agree with the artists! Everyone — from the staff at Cross Creek Ranch and Italian Maid Café to the high school students that volunteer — is just super nice and friendly. Those are all the best ingredients for a fun day — especially at an art market.”
The art market has begun attracting artists from outside the Houston area, including brothers David and John Mercado who are coming from Austin to showcase paintings.
Houston-area participants include Grammy’s Cookie Jar, Joan Ver Steeg Mosaics, Tiffany’s Tiny Flower Truck, The Yankee Woodturner, Texas Made by Laurence, Papermolas, Quick N Ezee Indian Food, TAPEstry Art by Gerardo Saenz, Aimee’s Handcrafts, The Botanical Journey, ShoSho’s Kitchen, Poca Ance, Crystal Wreden Art, Spotted Gecko Studio, Tiffany Nesbit, Mindful Art by Eugenia Algaze Garcia, Shiondoba, Jo Edwards, Teresita Gil Art, KOLORIZED by eva Konopka, Modern Artifacts, Delton Gerdes, Michael Vollmer, Penny Rae Robinson Images, Splash Fine Art, tic Jewelry Designs, Cammie’s Handmade Soap and The Hanging Pendant.
“The art market is more than a fun day out,” said Rob Bamford, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “It’s a great opportunity to be inspired by the local artists and the unique décor of our builder’s gorgeous model homes. We look forward to seeing everyone who comes out.”
Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com/ArtMarket.
Learn about Cross Creek Ranch at https://www.crosscreektexas.com
