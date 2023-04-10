Disabled American Veterans to hold benefits seminar on April 14

DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, will host a free information seminar on Friday, April 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The seminar will be held Faith Lutheran Church, Building B, Fellowship Hall, at 800 Brooks St., Sugar Land.
These seminars help veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned. Staffed by DAV national service officers, the information seminar will provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process.
Veterans attending the seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service. DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.
To learn more about DAV and its services available to veterans, visit DAV.org.
