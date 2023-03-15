Discover Downtown Rosenberg to host Downtown Wine and Beer Walk on March 18

Discover Downtown Rosenberg will host the second annual Downtown Wine and Beer Walk on Saturday, March 18, 2023. The festival, which begins at 12 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m., is located at 2100 Ave G in historic downtown Rosenberg.
The event will feature variety of wines and beers from local wineries and breweries, live music from The Emotions Band, treats from a variety of food trucks, and more, Each wine and beer walk participant will receive a tasting glass, swag bag, and ten wine or beer tasting tickets.
The family-friendly festival will also feature an Art Walk featuring local artisan’s booths, a kid’s zone complete with games, a face painter, and air bounces.
The festival is free and a ticket is only needed for those who want to participate in the Wine and Beer Walk tastings. Each participant in the wine or beer tasting is encouraged to purchase a ticket online ahead of the event. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase onsite the day of the event.
For more information about Discover Downtown Rosenberg, or to purchase a ticket to the event, visit the website at rosenbergtx.gov/discoverdowntownrosenberg, call at 832-595-3524, visit the social media account @DiscoverDowntownRosenberg or email communications@rosenbergtx.gov.
