The Zeta Xi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternities, Inc., a predominantly Black fraternity, held the third annual Dr. Alexander Brown Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Quail Valley Country Club on Saturday. The event raises funds for the Alexander Brown Foundation for scholarships. Approximately 82 people were registered for the tournament, which has in past years raised about $39,000. The tournament is named after Dr. Alexander Brown, a now-retired professor at Prairie View A&M University and assistant director for African American studies at the University of Houston. As a tenth grader in Birmingham, Ala., Brown was involved in The Children's March in 1963.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.