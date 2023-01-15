The Zeta Xi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternities, Inc., a predominantly Black fraternity, held the third annual Dr. Alexander Brown Scholarship Golf Tournament at the Quail Valley Country Club on Saturday. The event raises funds for the Alexander Brown Foundation for scholarships. Approximately 82 people were registered for the tournament, which has in past years raised about $39,000. The tournament is named after Dr. Alexander Brown, a now-retired professor at Prairie View A&M University and assistant director for African American studies at the University of Houston. As a tenth grader in Birmingham, Ala., Brown was involved in The Children's March in 1963.
Dr. Alexander Brown Scholarship Golf Tournament held at Quail Valley Golf Course
- By Ken Fountain
